How to Add GIFs to Instagram Stories
From https://later.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on January 29, 2018 11:18 am
Want to add GIFs to Instagram Stories?
If you’ve ever wished there was an easy way to add fun, animated stickers into your Instagram Stories, you’re going to love the latest Instagram Stories feature– GIF stickers!
We heard the rumors late last week that this integration with GIPHY was being tested in some markets and Instagram just made the official announcement!
GIF stickers in Instagram Stories are now available to everyone as part of Instagram version 29 on iOS and Android.
Ready to learn how to add GIFs to Instagram Stories?
Here’s a step-by-step breakdown on how to use GIF stickers to liven up your stories!
