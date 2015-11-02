17
Vote
1 Comment
If you think you’re spending too much time on your phone, you might be right. Influencer marketing agency Mediakix found that the average person spends 5 years and 4 months on social media in a lifetime. This is equivalent to traveling to the moon and back 32 times, walking the Great Wall of China more than 3 times, and watching the entire The Simpsons series more than 215 times. In the context of our daily activities (excluding sleeping), it places only second to watching TV in overall time spent. Astoundingly, we spend more time on social media than we spend eating or drinking and socializing with people face to face.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 3 minutes ago

I spend more than one minute on Twitter per day! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Ivan Widjaya On BizSugar Tips

How do you use BizSugar to benefit your small business? Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week Ivan … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop