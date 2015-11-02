If you think you’re spending too much time on your phone, you might be right. Influencer marketing agency Mediakix found that the average person spends 5 years and 4 months on social media in a lifetime. This is equivalent to traveling to the moon and back 32 times, walking the Great Wall of China more than 3 times, and watching the entire The Simpsons series more than 215 times. In the context of our daily activities (excluding sleeping), it places only second to watching TV in overall time spent. Astoundingly, we spend more time on social media than we spend eating or drinking and socializing with people face to face.

