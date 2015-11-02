How is the Facebook Cambridge Data Breach Affecting Digital Marketing?Posted by Pixel_pro under Social Media
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on April 14, 2018 11:41 am
How is The Facebook and Cambridge Analytica Data Breach Changing The Face of Digital Marketing in 2018 and what can you do about your campaigns?
Last month, the entire web and print media was abuzz with news of breach and betrayal. It all started when The New York Times and The Observer of London came out with confirmed reports of a data breach of over 50 million Facebook users. This clandestine campaign involved extracting user data and leveraging them for the 2016 Presidential Campaign. Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm, unlawfully used the data to influence the US presidential campaign as well as influence the 2016 Brexit Vote.
Last month, the entire web and print media was abuzz with news of breach and betrayal. It all started when The New York Times and The Observer of London came out with confirmed reports of a data breach of over 50 million Facebook users. This clandestine campaign involved extracting user data and leveraging them for the 2016 Presidential Campaign. Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm, unlawfully used the data to influence the US presidential campaign as well as influence the 2016 Brexit Vote.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!
We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments