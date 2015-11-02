How is The Facebook and Cambridge Analytica Data Breach Changing The Face of Digital Marketing in 2018 and what can you do about your campaigns?



Last month, the entire web and print media was abuzz with news of breach and betrayal. It all started when The New York Times and The Observer of London came out with confirmed reports of a data breach of over 50 million Facebook users. This clandestine campaign involved extracting user data and leveraging them for the 2016 Presidential Campaign. Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm, unlawfully used the data to influence the US presidential campaign as well as influence the 2016 Brexit Vote.





