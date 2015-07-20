Co-Promote – What Happened?

co-promote got it wrongSaveOne day I was loving Co-Promote, getting shares on Facebook and Twitter and then suddenly the error message showed up.



The service was great but when it went down Co-Promote got it wrong on social media. Co-Promote has over 350,000 users today, according to their home page. Their slogan is “Get shares and retweets from real people. Free.” There is a paid version of their services as well for $49/month. I had been using them for 6 months free and loved the service.



As with any social networking service it took a while to build up a following and to gain points. I was ready to go with the premium version when all of a sudden they stopped working and they only posted on Twitter twice in 2 weeks that they were having server issues. No note on their website, no blog post, one tweet was it.

