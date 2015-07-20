How B2B Brands Can Utilize GIF's in Their Social Media StrategyPosted by 21Handshake under Social Media
From http://blog.21handshake.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on November 1, 2017 3:41 pm
B2C aren't the only ones allowed to have fun! For some time now B2B consistently has argued the need for professionalism and while that may still be true, that doesn't mean they can't partake in the fun that appeals to the human on the other end of the screen.
Who Voted for this Story
-
21Handshake
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
fusionswim
-
LimeWood
-
iamviqui
-
bizyolk
-
businessgross
-
AmyJordan
-
MasterMinuteman
-
Inspiretothrive
-
fundpr
-
MasterMinuteman
-
businessluv
-
leonesimmy
-
problogger78
-
PMVirtual
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jeffrey Fabian: Contributor of the Week
Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week is a real legal eagle as well as an entrepreneur. While already … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
2 hours 25 minutes ago
3 hours ago
3 hours ago