28
Vote
3 Comment
B2C aren't the only ones allowed to have fun! For some time now B2B consistently has argued the need for professionalism and while that may still be true, that doesn't mean they can't partake in the fun that appeals to the human on the other end of the screen.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 25 minutes ago

Good to hear! ;) Otherwise it would sound like the peanut butter brand! :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

How do you pronounce GIF? ;)
- 0 +



Written by 21Handshake
3 hours ago

This was a debate in our office! I believe the majority vote was that it is pronounced with the hard G.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jeffrey Fabian: Contributor of the Week

Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week is a real legal eagle as well as an entrepreneur. While already … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop