2016 was a big year for Instagram, as it achieved new milestones and released several new features. And, to sum all those events here's an infographic-timeline, which comes courtesy of Robert Katai.

Key takeaways:

There are more than 600 million monthly active users on Instagram.
5 out of 10 Instagrammers follow businesses and brands on Instagram.
Instagram counts over 300 million daily active users.




