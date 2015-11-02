Here's What Happened on Instagram in 2016 (infographic)Posted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on January 4, 2017 1:34 pm
2016 was a big year for Instagram, as it achieved new milestones and released several new features. And, to sum all those events here's an infographic-timeline, which comes courtesy of Robert Katai.
Key takeaways:
There are more than 600 million monthly active users on Instagram.
5 out of 10 Instagrammers follow businesses and brands on Instagram.
Instagram counts over 300 million daily active users.
Key takeaways:
There are more than 600 million monthly active users on Instagram.
5 out of 10 Instagrammers follow businesses and brands on Instagram.
Instagram counts over 300 million daily active users.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cendrine Marrouat Makes Social Media A Work of Art @cendrinemedia
To reach a wider audience and sell more of whatever product you create in business today, it is first necessary to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
2 hours 22 minutes ago