More than 15 years of running a business membership group (first as a private forum, then as a Facebook Group) and participating as a member in others have taught me a powerful truth.

You will get benefits equal to the effort you put into being interactive with the group.




Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Kelly: Thanks for sharing your tips on how to add and get more value from your favorite Facebook groups. I will use your post as a guide when I start my Facebook group for my new site on tea and self-publishing.
