Get More Shares with Social Warfare Plugin for WordPress
Social Warfare is an amazing social media sharing plugin that makes it easy for your readers to share your blog posts on their favorite social network. It allows you to add sharing buttons at the top and the bottom of your blog posts and it also has the builtin Click-to-Tweet sharing features. Watch this video to learn more about how Social Warfare can get you more retweets and pins on Pinterest too.
