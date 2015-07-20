18
Vote
1 Comment

Get More Shares with Social Warfare Plugin for WordPress

Avatar Posted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://youtu.be 5 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on June 3, 2017 12:17 am
Social Warfare is an amazing social media sharing plugin that makes it easy for your readers to share your blog posts on their favorite social network. It allows you to add sharing buttons at the top and the bottom of your blog posts and it also has the builtin Click-to-Tweet sharing features. Watch this video to learn more about how Social Warfare can get you more retweets and pins on Pinterest too.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ileane: I will mention this plugin to the web maker of my "last" Wordpress site.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop