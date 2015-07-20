16
Vote
1 Comment
With video now an integral part of Facebook, the social media platform is looking to make watching videos a more social experience. The global launch of Watch Party now means all Facebook Groups can watch videos together in real time.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Maybe you could use this for live streaming podcast shows, product launches, Twitter chats, etc.?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Cate Costa @cate_costa Combines Passions for Entrepreneurship, Travel

If there's one thing Cate Costa loves as much as helping entrepreneurs, it's being on the move. Now, in her own … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop