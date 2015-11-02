Facebook Messenger Day: The Snapchat Clone You Need to SeePosted by rradice under Social Media
From https://www.postplanner.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on March 13, 2017 10:12 am
Facebook has launched Messenger Day, a Snapchat clone with similar features. In moments, you can find friends and family, chat, and share your day in Messenger.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Shane Gibson @ShaneGibson Takes Social Marketing to a Global Audience
If you have any doubts about the power of social media as a global marketing tool, just talk to Shane Gibson. As … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
5 hours ago