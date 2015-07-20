17
Facebook is bringing the power of collaboration to Facebook Live. A new feature called Live With allows you to invite a friend or colleague to join you on your livestream.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I bet this feature will be a game changer for the live streaming field.
Written by Ileane
2 hours 44 minutes ago

It will be interesting to see how many brand pages actually use this feature. Should be fun to watch.
