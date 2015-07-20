Facebook in Court (and What it Means for Marketers)Posted by pdebraux under Social Media
We've all heard about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's encounter with the penal system. Now let's find out what it means to marketers.
Facebook is an advertising hub for millions of brands around the world spending billions of dollars each year. At this point, if anything goes wrong with Facebook, the rest of the world definitely feels it.
In this post, we'll discuss exactly what happened over the course of Facebook's data privacy case with the United States Government. Then we'll discuss the impact it has on the marketing industry and how we can evolve to adapt to the changing trends. Let me know what you think!
