16
Vote
0 Comment
Most of us ask for suggestions from friends or family before buying or taking action. A lot of people also search social networks and read online reviews for recommendations and advice. And sometimes, these valuable people that we consider influential are people whom we haven’t met personally.

Influencers can be celebrities, journalists, bloggers or just individuals who got higher views in the industries, marketplaces, or our social circles.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ti Roberts @tiroberts Bitten By Marketing Bug

The Internet marketing bug bit Ti Roberts early on. Since then, she has come a long way, honing her marketing … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop