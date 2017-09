We have previously talked about the interesting effect of "dark social," or the social media activity that exists (i.e., eyeballs on your posts) that can't be measured by social signals or other metrics.



It's an interesting effect, and led to discussion about Facebook's dark posts...which are a completely different phenomenon! Don't confuse dark social with dark posts on Facebook: Dark posts are a method of advertising that can help you manage Facebook more effectively, and they can have a measurable impact. Here's what they are and how to use them appropriately.