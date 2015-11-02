27
Vote
1 Comment
Many of us are familiar with livening up our texts and personal posts through the use of emojis. Whether it’s a smiley face to convey thanks or a bashful face when apologizing, emojis can effectively express emotion without words. But before you decide to use this method in the professional sphere, remember that it can be hard to strike the right chord when it comes to using emojis on corporate social media accounts.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Yes, they are! It is all good! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Tim Jahn Gives an Intimate Look at Entrepreneurship

What's better than gaining top entrepreneurial advice for yourself and your own personal ventures? How about … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop