18
Vote
0 Comment
This is the first episode (001) of the new podcast segment, EGO Search. For a background on how I came up with this kind of content, please listen to the pilot program (000), EGO Search on Triple Zero.

Here is a general outline of the EGO Search segment:

00:00 Introduction of the guest via an ego search.
00:01 How / When / Why do you do an ego search?

Do you have tips on future EGO Search topics? Would you like to be a guest on EGO NetCast? How about supporting this new program segment with a "positive product placement" (including a full disclosure)? Please, don't hesitate to contact me for further inquiries.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Emory Rowland @emoryrowland Provides Lift for Good Guys

Emory Rowland has been helping David face Goliath for some time now. It all started back in 1997, when Rowland launched … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop