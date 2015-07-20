EGO Search on Addy Saucedo of The Podcaster Planner [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
This is the first episode (001) of the new podcast segment, EGO Search. For a background on how I came up with this kind of content, please listen to the pilot program (000), EGO Search on Triple Zero.
Here is a general outline of the EGO Search segment:
00:00 Introduction of the guest via an ego search.
00:01 How / When / Why do you do an ego search?
Do you have tips on future EGO Search topics? Would you like to be a guest on EGO NetCast? How about supporting this new program segment with a "positive product placement" (including a full disclosure)? Please, don't hesitate to contact me for further inquiries.
