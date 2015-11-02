The future of podcasting is here and now! Time flies... It is now about six months since I published an episode. It is six months until the book fair in Gothenburg, Sweden. I am celebrating my name-day, with informing you about my upcoming birthday. This solo episode is a call for help, as I am entering a new career phase as a self-published author, in the near future.



During this show, you will hear plenty of shout outs and call to actions.

