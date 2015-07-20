We have posted before on the general value of marketing influencers and how exactly they represent your brand to their own audiences. But there is a more unique creature on the rise: The Instagram influencer. Pay this influencer, and they will make a post about your brand on their feed, essentially showing and recommending it to all their followers, along with providing the necessary links to learn more. Does this work? It does – in the right circumstances. Let’s look at the biggest advantages.

