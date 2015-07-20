6 Social Media Behaviors to Avoid In 2017Posted by smpayton under Social Media
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on August 17, 2017 10:36 am
Making the most of your social media campaign not only involves a well-planned engagement tactics but also having a clear outline of social media etiquette standards that everyone involves in the campaign should fully understand. To know more about the basic social media behaviors that you need to know this 2017, check out the infographic below
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business
Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments