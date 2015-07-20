6 Facebook Marketing Tricks to Avoid That Will Only Waste Your TimePosted by smpayton under Social Media
Facebook has been the top-most rated social media in product marketing today. Product branding and advertisements are done through posting contents that showcase and flaunt the products information. There are many strategies and tricks available to all Facebook marketers everywhere, but there are also a lot of common misconceptions and mistakes they should avoid.
These are the top 6 Facebook marketing tricks every social media marketer should avoid.
