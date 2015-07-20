Pinterest has quickly grown into one of the main platforms for product research and project planning. Millions of users are turning to the self-described “visual bookmarking tool” to find inspiration and buying opportunities for everything from apparel to home decor. Both online and brick-and- mortar small businesses need to take advantage of this audience. To help you do just that and ensure you’re using this tool to its full advantage, here are 5 Pinterest tips for small business retailers to get you started.

