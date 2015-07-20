18
The popularity of Instagram continues to grow, but is your business getting the best out of the platform? How well are you using Instagram for your business? The fact is that Instagram is not just a photo-sharing platform; it’s one of the most powerful marketing channels out there today.

So how do you make Instagram work for your business? How can your business leverage this social media platform to attract new customers? The infographic here showcases how businesses can leverage Instagram and get the most out of the platform in an attempt to market and promote their products and services.




Written by lyceum
How many tags are common to use in an Instagram photo?
