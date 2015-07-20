17
Vote
0 Comment
One way to start focusing on creating value is to meet the different needs of a targeted audience. Getting original content organized along with categorizing the different areas of the business being promoted is a good first step to meeting the unique needs of various business audiences



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

A Warm Welcome to Niall Devitt, BizSugar's New Community Manager

Please say hello to Niall Devitt, our new Community Manager here at BizSugar. Many of you know Niall from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop