30+ Social Media Marketing Stats for 2017 (infographic)
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 2 days ago
As social media usage continues to grow at a steady rate it’s essential that entrepreneurs and marketers implement a social media marketing strategy for their business.
A key part of any successful strategy is understanding the stats and trends that can affect the outcome of your efforts.
To help, the guys at Red Website Design have just created this infographic with a bunch of helpful facts and figures.
