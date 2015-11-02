17
Even though Pinterest is increasing its appeal internationally, over 70% of pinners are still from the USA – predominantly young, affluent females with a greater propensity to shop than their counterparts on Facebook or Twitter. A study by RichRelevance revealed that the average order placed by Pinterest shoppers is $169, far exceeding those from Facebook ($95) and Twitter ($70).




Written by princekapur
20 minutes ago

What an excellent list. I would like to add Canva too. Since we all know Pinterest is all about eye catching visuals and Canva can be a savior here. With huge database of templates and other simplified feature, creating visuals for Pinterest is no more a headache for me.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 40 minutes ago

The post has made me interested in checking out these different tools for Pinterest. First, I have to get a business account.
- 0 +



