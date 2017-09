There’s a world of difference (and difficulty) between using social media as a consumer versus harnessing it for your business.



Some people can post a picture of their kids to Facebook and see 100 Likes overnight. But small businesses with growing audiences might have a harder time trying to get the same results organically.



If you want to realize the long-term potential of social media, you can't just focus only on promoting your products. You also need to incorporate tactics and types of content that create organic (unpaid) engagement.