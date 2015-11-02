19
Vote
2 Comment

10 Social Media Pet Peeves

10 Social Media Pet Peeves Avatar Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on July 3, 2018 7:51 pm
From what people want to post online to unworldly expectations about outcomes, we’ve encountered some sticky and frustrating situations. Here are some common social media pet peeves and mad misconceptions to be aware of as you put yourself out there online.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by pvariel
7 hours ago

Hi Rachel,

Great Alert indeed!

I am sure these are some of the vital points one needs to follow seriously to get good results.

All 10 points are worth notable, but I like you pointed out the profile images:

I am of the opinion that keeping a professional profile picture is very important not only in LinkedIn but also on any platforms even on social platforms, one should reveal their identity by post a suitable photograph of the person, I have noticed that some people posting film heroes and heroines images as their profile pics, some posts gods and goddesses images and some post politicians and nature pics and flowers etc. this is not a good trend.

Thanks for sharing this timely post.

Keep sharing

Best Regards

Philip
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Rachel: It seems that the wrong mindset regarding the return on investment of new media activities will continue to be my "pet peeve" and challenge for the future as a social media evangelist! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Carolyn Higgins: From Layoff to Living the Dream

We've all heard people say that losing a particular job may have been the best thing that ever happened to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop