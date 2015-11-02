17
If the latest twitter policy update has evoked a lot of questions that how to promote your content on Twitter after new policy update, then check out the best tips of social media experts.




Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Lisa: Do you Twitter will be able to get rid of the spammers in the near future, so they could concentrate on giving attention to serious tweeps? I still think that they should change the follow limit rule... ;)
Written by Inspiretothrive
6 hours ago

Hi Martin, they have done a lot to get rid of spammers. I don't run into many as I once used to. They could change the follow limit rule, it's a little outdated!
