You Are Where You Are By ChoicePosted by SellBetter under Sales
From http://www.sellbetter.ca 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on June 29, 2017 8:39 am
There are many influences on how things turn out for all of us, but the most direct are the choices we make. In sales we choose to succeed, or not!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed
At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago