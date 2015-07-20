16
Vote
0 Comment

Slow & Low – The Right Recipe For Great Prospecting

Slow & Low – The Right Recipe For Great Prospecting Avatar Posted by SellBetter under Sales
From http://www.sellbetter.ca 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on June 24, 2017 3:14 pm
A prospecting call is not a race or shrieking contest. Step back, collect your thoughts and then communicate nice and slow, while keeping your voice low.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Francisco Perez @ditesco Shares Blogger Insights in Rock Your Biz

We've reached the end of our profiles on our "Rock Your Biz" winners, with fifth prize recipient Francisco Perez who … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop