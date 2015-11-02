19
Not Everyone Makes a Great Customer! -Infographic

Not Everyone Makes a Great Customer! -Infographic Posted by SPCowan under Sales
This infographic from The Website Group takes an honest look at the diverse range of customers you may encounter - not everyone makes a great customer.




Comments


Written by bbrian017
57 minutes ago

Well ain't that the truth... it amazes me what some people expect for so little money these days.... Many people understand the basics and have decent expectations but some customers are way out to left field...
Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Hilarious infographic! ;)
