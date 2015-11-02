Marketing Versus Sales: Metrics to Highlight Each Department's Contribution To RevenuePosted by Liz_062 under Sales
From https://blog.kissmetrics.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on March 13, 2017 10:39 am
This post seeks to identify the process and metrics you can use to identify both sales’ and marketing’s contributions to revenue.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Nick Stamoulis @NickStamoulis Has the Solution
Nick Stamoulis has the solution for getting your business noticed. With 12 years experience, Stamoulis is founder and … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments