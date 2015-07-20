You may think of it as an expression, being real and conversational, but it's more. Don't trigger the wrong reaction by being verbally lazy or cute.
Lie To Me Like Everyone Else DoesPosted by SellBetter under Sales
From http://www.sellbetter.ca 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on August 2, 2017 2:47 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Alastair Kay @WatchGreenBiz Helps Businesses Grow Greener
Long-time BizSugar member Alastair Kay has had a varied career, with years experience in Internet marketing beginning … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago