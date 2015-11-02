27
Vote
0 Comment

How to Level Up Your Sales Operations Career

How to Level Up Your Sales Operations Career Avatar Posted by LashonMcclure under Sales
From https://www.process.st 4 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on May 1, 2018 6:10 am
Working in sales operations, you’re tasked with optimizing the team’s processes, maintaining reports, overseeing the sales data, and implementing new sales productivity software like email automation and contract management. As the technical and analytical arm of the team, sales ops managers are familiar with complex datasets and every facet of the company’s CRM.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact

Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop