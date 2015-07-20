3 Unique Ways to Nurture Leads Using Business Intelligence DataPosted by erikemanuelli under Sales
From http://www.targetmarketingmag.com 1 day 1 hour ago
Made Hot by: JamesMcAllister on January 25, 2017 4:37 pm
It can be frustratingly difficult to predict when a seemingly warm lead will suddenly go cold on you. Sometimes, there’s an obvious mismatch the very first time a prospect visits your website. Other times, you might hit a dead end only after you’ve spent a huge amount of time and resources nurturing a lead.
Whether you run an e-commerce store, a tech startup, a large SaaS company or a multi-million dollar consultancy, your business has the potential to leak hundreds of thousands of dollars every day simply because your lead generation program is faulty. However, with the latest available technologies, which are capable of automating the extraction of insights from business data, there is no reason for companies to bleed money like this any longer.
Here’s how three companies — an online B2B service, a consumer e-commerce company, and a well-known multichannel retail store — use marketing technology to nurture leads and generate more sales….
Whether you run an e-commerce store, a tech startup, a large SaaS company or a multi-million dollar consultancy, your business has the potential to leak hundreds of thousands of dollars every day simply because your lead generation program is faulty. However, with the latest available technologies, which are capable of automating the extraction of insights from business data, there is no reason for companies to bleed money like this any longer.
Here’s how three companies — an online B2B service, a consumer e-commerce company, and a well-known multichannel retail store — use marketing technology to nurture leads and generate more sales….
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Allison Semancik Helps Ideas Sprout @AllieMiami
After years of working to cultivate other people's small business gardens, Allison Semancik decided to plant some seeds … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
8 hours ago
To attain a position which can be termed as superior can only be done if you analyze the data.
The tools like Leedfeeder can really help.
~Ravi
21 hours ago