Seeking Small Business Capital? Check Out These 5 Financing OptionsPosted by HollyHanna under Raising Capital
From https://www.theworkathomewoman.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on January 1, 2018 2:42 pm
What happens if you have done all of this and it simply isn’t enough? What if your family and friends can’t afford to help out or crowdfunding turns out to be less successful than you anticipated? It’s time to step up your efforts by exploring your financing options. From angel investments to taking out a loan, here’s a look at five financing options available to entrepreneurs in need of extra capital.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed
At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
3 hours ago