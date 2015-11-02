Growth Capital vs Working Capital DifferencesPosted by Exit Promise under Raising Capital
Sufficient cash, otherwise known as business capital, is necessary for any business to pay vendors and employees on time and to invest in real and intangible assets that enable growth. That’s why, as a business owner, it’s critical to understand what business capital is, and the differences between growth capital vs working capital.
