5 Ways To Raise The Funds To Expand Your BusinessPosted by erikemanuelli under Raising Capital
From http://smallbiztricks.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on August 26, 2018 9:16 am
So, you’ve completed the first part of building a successful business. You’ve got your startup off the ground, you are trading reasonably well, and a decent profit is rolling in. Like all good entrepreneurs though, you are already looking forward to the next step – expansion.
Expanding a business is nearly as difficult as getting it off the ground. You need to ensure you aren’t growing too big too quickly otherwise the quality of your services might drop off. You need to ensure there is the demand for expansion. Most importantly of all, you need to find the money to finance it.
As you’ll already know from starting up your business, money doesn’t grow on trees, but there are a number of ways you secure the capital needed to drive your company to the next level.
Here are five ways to raise funds to expand your business.
Expanding a business is nearly as difficult as getting it off the ground. You need to ensure you aren’t growing too big too quickly otherwise the quality of your services might drop off. You need to ensure there is the demand for expansion. Most importantly of all, you need to find the money to finance it.
As you’ll already know from starting up your business, money doesn’t grow on trees, but there are a number of ways you secure the capital needed to drive your company to the next level.
Here are five ways to raise funds to expand your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments