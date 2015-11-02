17
Vote
1 Comment
Recently I spoke about influencer marketing at PR Bootcamp in New York City. Just before my presentation, a panel of editors and producers from television programs like Dr. Oz and The Today Show talked to an audience of public relations professionals about getting products and experts on their programs.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Susan: Thanks for sharing your pitches! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Cecil Wampler @CecilWampler Studies Workplace Psychology

You may have sometimes felt your boss, co-workers or employees needed a therapist. But did you know there is a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop