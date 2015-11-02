How to Pitch Yourself as an Expert to Broadcast Media ⋆ Egg MarketingPosted by smpayton under Public Relations
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on May 19, 2018 5:54 am
Recently I spoke about influencer marketing at PR Bootcamp in New York City. Just before my presentation, a panel of editors and producers from television programs like Dr. Oz and The Today Show talked to an audience of public relations professionals about getting products and experts on their programs.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cecil Wampler @CecilWampler Studies Workplace Psychology
You may have sometimes felt your boss, co-workers or employees needed a therapist. But did you know there is a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
8 hours ago