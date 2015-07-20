20
Vote
1 Comment
Understanding your customer journey mapping is the first place to begin improving the ROI on advertising dollars and ultimately driving more conversions.

It takes more than just jotting down some notes and turning your data into a story. It takes a strategy and careful data curation to create the customer journey that impacts your business’ bottom line. Here’s why you need customer journey mapping and how to get started.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Chris: I wonder how straight forward the customer journey could be? How do compare this journey with the A.I.D.A (attention - interest - desire - action) process?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers: Capturing Success

Who would have guessed that two decades ago, BizSugar Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers' career dissatisfaction would … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop