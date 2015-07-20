17
Why Social History Is Important For Retail Trust - DMN

Why Social History Is Important For Retail Trust - DMN
From http://www.dmnews.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on February 17, 2018 8:23 pm
Society and culture are becom­ing factors in algorithms in ways that marketers have not anticipated. It now means brands must not be on autopilot when employing algorithms for deliver­ing customer value. To do so can put brand image at extreme risk.

The article explains how algorithms can contain bias - when left unchecked, brands can be ruined by being associated with prejudiced behavior.




Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Pierre: How could politicians demand that private companies should deliver their products in certain areas?

Btw: Do you listen to DMN podcast?
