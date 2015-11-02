19
Vote
5 Comment
Popups were loved by marketers because they converted like crazy and were hated by almost 7 out of 10 readers that came across them, but after the recent Google update, marketers have started hating on them as well(you know because of SEO and stuff)

Thus, creating a serious need of an alternative...

So, in this post, we will discuss why it is the perfect time to add a hello bar on your site, what it is, it's benefits, how to create one and analyze some popular plugins that will help you in implementing it to your wordpress website.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by trikashivam
1 hour 32 minutes ago

Your welcome Lyceum! :D
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 16 minutes ago

Shivam: :) All the Best, Martin.
- 0 +



Written by trikashivam
2 hours 45 minutes ago

Hey Lyceum, there is no risk in installing a hello bar on wordpress or squarespace, be it considering the speed or security of the site. Just make sure you are installing the plugin from a trusted source, both wordpress and squarespace offer plugins for this functionality. For wordpress, I have mentioned the plugins that will help you in creating and adding an announcement bar on your site in the blog post itself.

For squarespace, I would recommend powR.io :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 12 minutes ago

Shivam: Thanks for your reply. Thanks for the recommendation for Squarespace. I will check out powR.io.
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 59 minutes ago

Shivam: Could an announcement bar slow down the loading of your page? Is it any security risk to install this kind of bar? Could you install it on both Squarespace and Wordpress sites?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Congratulations! Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" Contest Winners

We're thrilled to announce the winners for the Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" contest! First, a big shout … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop