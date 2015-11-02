Popups were loved by marketers because they converted like crazy and were hated by almost 7 out of 10 readers that came across them, but after the recent Google update, marketers have started hating on them as well(you know because of SEO and stuff)



Thus, creating a serious need of an alternative...



So, in this post, we will discuss why it is the perfect time to add a hello bar on your site, what it is, it's benefits, how to create one and analyze some popular plugins that will help you in implementing it to your wordpress website.

