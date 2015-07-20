18
Vote
0 Comment

Why 1 in 4 people throw your app away after one use

Why 1 in 4 people throw your app away after one use Avatar Posted by bockmary7 under Marketing
From http://www.eno8.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on January 10, 2017 9:58 am
A recently published study shows that one in four mobile users open an app once and never again. And if they do open that app more than once, 62 percent of people will use that app less than 11 times – total.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Congratulations! Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" Contest Winners

We're thrilled to announce the winners for the Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" contest! First, a big shout … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop