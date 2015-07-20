16
Influencer marketing is the next wave in how businesses can grow brand awareness and credibility with their target audience. Influencers are simply authorities in your industry who have built a loyal following on their website on especially on social media. Influencer marketing can help your business establish credibility, boost your social media presence, and save you money over marketing methods such as paid search and affiliate marketing.





