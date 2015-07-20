Want to Prospect More Effectively? Check this InfographicPosted by smpayton under Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on May 15, 2017 9:11 am
Prospecting, which is the process of qualifying the leads who has demonstrated the desire to make a purchase decision, is one of the most important and initial steps. This step is pivotal in closing deals. As such, it must be executed on time and properly to ensure its success. According to statistics, the first viable vendor to reach a decision maker has a 74% chance to win the deal if they manage to set the buying vision.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul
When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
5 hours ago