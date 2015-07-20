In mid-2016, Instagram, the new Facebook-owned app, released Stories, a feature that was basically a rip-off of Snapchat. Unlike Poke, Instagram Stories was successful. In fact, some users are now saying that Instagram has made Snapchat better than Snapchat ever could. Indeed, Snapchat is no longer the only one of its kind. Although it’s still steadily growing, it has found its match on Instagram Stories. Now, the marketing landscape is one app too many, and a lot of marketers are wondering which of these two platforms is worth investing on for the long run.
Video Marketing: Snapchat vs. Instagram StoriesPosted by irfanahmad1989 under Marketing
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on May 8, 2017 3:02 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
irfanahmad1989
-
MarketWiz
-
businessluv
-
thecorneroffice
-
justretweet
-
maestro68
-
businessluv
-
NolanGreen
-
thelastword
-
problogger78
-
thecorneroffice
-
profmarketing
-
DigiTechBlog
-
ObjectOriented
-
JoshRed
-
businessgross
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith
The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 36 minutes ago