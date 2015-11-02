Using Automated CRM to Better Serve Visitors to Your Website



3 ways to implement CRM on your website to automate your customer relationship management, improve your customers’ experience and boost your sales.





Properly used, customer relationship management software can multiply the effectiveness of your sales efforts.



Over six in ten companies that use mobile CRM achieve their sales quotas, compared to 22 percent of companies that are not using mobile CRM, according to Innoppl.



The average return on investment for CRM is $8.71 for every dollar spent, Nucleus Research has found.



Greater efficiency, lower costs and higher upsell conversions help account for this excellent ROI.

