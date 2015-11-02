The Value of a Brand Strapline: Making the Obvious, Clear • aJuxt Media GroupPosted by ajuxttroupe under Marketing
A brand's tagline needs to be memorable and unique but is not always able to fully describe the products and services offered by a business. Enter the brand strapline: a purely functional description of what a company does. Ensure your clients know exactly what you do!
