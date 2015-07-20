25
Vote
0 Comment
Design can be an incredibly powerful tool when you understand how psychology influence’s people’s behavior. Here's a close look at five psychological theories that can help you improve the effectiveness of the designs you use to market and grow your business.








Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Bernd Geropp @MoreLeadership Engineers Business Success

With a background in engineering, Bernd Geropp founded his first company, a German tech firm, at age 32 with a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop