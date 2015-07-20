The Psychology of Design: Why Your Business Must Understand How Design Influences Customer Behavior - crowdspring BlogPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://blog.crowdspring.com 1 day 1 hour 37 minutes ago
Made Hot by: giusepper on October 4, 2017 1:30 pm
Design can be an incredibly powerful tool when you understand how psychology influence’s people’s behavior. Here's a close look at five psychological theories that can help you improve the effectiveness of the designs you use to market and grow your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Bernd Geropp @MoreLeadership Engineers Business Success
With a background in engineering, Bernd Geropp founded his first company, a German tech firm, at age 32 with a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments