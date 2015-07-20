17
Vote
0 Comment
Small Business Trends spoke with author, consultant and trainer Jill Lublin at the recent Influencer Marketing Days conference in Midtown New York City. During the conversation, Lublin revealed some of the top ways influencers can build those authentic connections.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kenji Crosland: What Makes a Person an Entrepreneur?

What makes a person an entrepreneur? Maybe it's just a decision to do something different with your life. That's how … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop